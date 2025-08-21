Arab Finance: Misr Oils and Soap Company turned to net losses after tax valued at EGP 37.023 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, against net profits of EGP 124.964 million in H1 2024, the financial results indicated.

Loss per share hit EGP 0.01 at the end of June 2025, versus an earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 0.04 a year earlier.

The revenues declined to EGP 440.791 million during the first six months of 2025 from EGP 576.831 million in the year-ago period.

