Arab Finance: Misr Chemical Industries Company’s (MICH) net profits after tax declined 15% year on year (YoY) in the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to the financial indicators.

The firm earned EGP 569.544 million in net profits after tax last FY, compared to EGP 667.432 million in the prior year.

On the other hand, sales climbed 18% to EGP 1.068 billion from EGP 908.025 million.

Misr Chemical Industries owns a manufacturing plant that produces a range of chemical products, including liquid caustic soda, caustic soda flakes, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, and bleaching powder.