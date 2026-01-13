Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inspected the new high-quality aluminum wire production line at Egypt Aluminum Company (Egyptalum), with a capacity of 60,000 tons annually, according to a statement.

With an investment cost of nearly $17.5 million, the project was implemented in cooperation with the Italian engineering company Properzi.

Minister of Public Business Sector Mohamed Shimi revealed that the new production line doubles Egyptalum's annual production of aluminum wire to 120,000 tons.

The expansion represents an important step in enhancing added value and supporting national industry, reinforcing the company's competitiveness locally and internationally.

Shimi noted that the new production line has contributed to meeting the needs of the local market and opened up broader export opportunities.

Egyptalum's production is being exported to several foreign markets, including Spain, Poland, Morocco, Italy, Syria, Slovenia, and Greece.

