Egypt has launched the first batch of locally produced insulin glargine after a partnership between Eva Pharma and the American pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health and Population.

Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar witnessed the launch ceremony, affirming that this initiative is a step towards self-sufficiency in pharmaceutical manufacturing and expanding into African markets.

Abdel Ghaffar pointed out that 15.5% of the Egyptian population are diabetic, adding that 90% of the demand for drugs is produced locally while only 10% of the output is imported.

He also indicated that the growing number of diabetic people in Africa, which currently stands at 24 million cases and is expected to rise to 55 million by 2045, reflects the need to provide medicines at reasonable prices.

