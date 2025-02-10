Egypt - Servier Egypt, part of the global Servier Group, has commemorated its 70th anniversary with the opening of a new production line and the launch of the “Access Cancer Treatment (ACT) for Children” initiative.

The announcements were made at an event attended by Ali El Ghamrawy, Head of the Egyptian Drug Authority, and Hesham Stait, Head of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement. Stait highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships for Egypt’s Vision 2030.

Servier Egypt has been operating in the country for over 50 years, focusing on sustainable development and access to treatments. It currently produces 25 million boxes of medication annually for Egyptian patients.

The company’s pharmaceutical site in 6th of October City, one of Servier Group’s eight worldwide, was established in 1994. Production has grown to 25 million boxes annually, with 90% for the local market and 10% exported to nine countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Servier has invested over EGP 1.6 billion in its Egyptian operations, including EGP 370 million in 11 projects focused on capacity building, corporate social responsibility, and digital procedures. These include solar panels, a wastewater treatment system, and a new packaging line.

The company aims to produce 50 million boxes annually by 2030, increasing exports and partnerships to position Egypt as a regional pharmaceutical hub.

“This milestone reaffirms our long-standing commitment to Egypt’s Vision 2030,” said Samy Sinnuqrut, General Manager of Servier Egypt. “By investing in local production and innovation, we aim to enhance patient access to advanced treatments while contributing to Egypt’s economic and healthcare priorities.”

Servier Egypt offers 34 medicines, including treatments for cardio-metabolism, venous diseases, and oncology, with plans to introduce two more oncology treatments.

The ACT for Children initiative, in partnership with other organisations, addresses childhood cancer disparities.

“Through ACT for Children, we aim to create long-term infrastructure and sustainable healthcare solutions that ensure children everywhere have access to the care and treatments they need,” Sinnuqrut said. “This is central to our Servier 2030 ambition to make a measurable, positive social impact.”

Servier Egypt offers 32 solid dosage form products, along with two specialised oncology medications.

