Egyptian Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Hani Sewilam has met with the Kenyan Minister of Water and Sanitation Alice Muthoni Wahome to discuss potential cooperation in the field of water resources and irrigation, as per a statement.

During the meeting, Sewilam stressed the importance of exchanging expertise between Egypt and Kenya, pointing out that the National Water Research Center (NWRC) is willing to cooperate with Kenya in the field of research.

Moreover, Egypt is eager to support the East African country in the field of capacity-building via the training courses provided by the African Center for Water and Climate Adaptation as well as the Water Resources Diploma at the Faculty of Engineering, Cairo University.

It is worth mentioning that the two countries are working on sealing a long-term memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct 10 dams to collect rainwater, dig 10 groundwater wells, and establish a 100-feddan pilot area for modern irrigation.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).