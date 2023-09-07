Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat and the Executive Director of JP Morgan Chase’s office in Egypt Soha Ali have discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation, the Egyptian ministry stated on September 6th.

During the meeting, Al-Mashat briefed Ali and a group of international investors and investment fund officials on the role her ministry plays in strengthening economic relations with multilateral development partners.

The officials also reviewed the latest global economic developments and their impact on emerging economies and developing countries.

For her part, Ali expressed JP Morgan’s keenness to back Egyptian efforts to increase private sector investments in the country.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).