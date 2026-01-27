Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi reviewed the Egyptian Petrochemicals Company’s (EPC) investment budget for fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027, according to a statement.

During EPC’s general assembly meeting, Badawi emphasized the company's vital role in localizing production to serve various industries that meet Egypt’s needs.

The minister lauded the company’s efforts to boost the production of PVC and some of its high-quality varieties, which are used in key areas of daily life, including documents such as national ID cards, bank cards, and certain denominations of banknotes.

In the first half of FY 2025/2026, the group achieved its highest production target for PVC, as compared to the previous five years, with a total output of 41,000 tons.

EPC developed a feasibility study to establish a new production line with a capacity of 120,000 tons of the same product.