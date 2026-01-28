Arab Finance: The number of projects operating in Egypt’s free zones reached 1,237 by October 2025, with a combined capital valued at $14.3 billion, noted Mohamed Elhomosany, the Cabinet’s Official Spokesperson.

These projects created around 245,000 direct job opportunities, Elhomosany added.

His remarks came during a ministerial meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, to review opportunities for localizing the automotive industry and enhancing the competitiveness of Egypt’s free zones.

Madbouly emphasized the government's commitment to developing the domestic automotive sector by attracting investments from major global manufacturers.

This initiative aligns with the state's automotive development program, which focuses on manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) and their components. This aligns with the global trends toward expanding clean energy sources and reducing reliance on traditional fuels.

For his part, Minister of Trade and Investment Hassan El-Khatib elaborated that the nine public free zones host 1,019 projects spanning industrial, storage, and service activities.

El-Khatib added that the investment costs for free zone projects totaled $38.5 billion by October 2025.