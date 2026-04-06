Egypt’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA) has held a series of meetings with the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO), bringing together officials from both sides alongside representatives of key ministries and entities, including the General Authority for Investment, the Industrial Development Authority, the Commercial Representation Authority, the Egyptian Drug Authority, the General Organisation for Export and Import Control, the Egyptian Organisation for Standardisation and Quality, and the Customs Authority.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic integration between Egypt and Jordan in support of SMEs, while exploring investment opportunities and fostering stronger linkages across productive and industrial sectors. They also aimed to encourage young entrepreneurs in both countries to establish and expand their businesses, while clarifying export and investment opportunities through free zones, industrial licensing frameworks, joint manufacturing prospects, and regulatory requirements governing trade between the two markets.

Bassel Rahmi, CEO of MSMEDA, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to activating all channels of cooperation with institutions supporting SMEs across Arab countries, with the aim of enhancing the sector’s ability to generate sustainable employment, increase its contribution to economic growth, and expand intra-regional trade.

Rahmi added that MSMEDA is working to deepen its partnership with JEDCO to achieve greater integration in developing the SME and entrepreneurship ecosystems in both countries, in a way that serves mutual economic interests.

He noted that planned areas of cooperation include organising joint exhibitions to promote SME products, strengthening networking among small enterprises, expanding access to investment opportunities in free zones, and exploring joint manufacturing initiatives. The cooperation will also focus on enhancing value chain integration and providing clarity on regulatory and technical requirements, registration procedures, and tax and customs frameworks in both countries.

Dana Al-Zoubi, Acting CEO of JEDCO, said the initiative is part of the corporation’s broader efforts to strengthen collaboration with Arab institutions supporting SMEs and to facilitate access to regional markets. This includes providing the technical and financial support needed to improve export readiness and competitiveness.

She added that the meetings reflect JEDCO’s commitment to advancing economic integration with MSMEDA and building on strong bilateral ties between Egypt and Jordan, helping to boost export volumes and enable both countries to leverage their respective industrial and production capabilities.

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