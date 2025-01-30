Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, and her Jordanian counterpart, Muawia Radaideh, held a virtual meeting to discuss the latest developments within the Regional Organization for the Conservation of the Environment of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden (PERSGA).

Fouad, who currently chairs the Ministerial Council of PERSGA, outlined key updates on the organization’s work plan and coordinated Jordan’s presidency of the upcoming Ministerial Council meeting, set to take place in Aqaba, Jordan, next February.

During the meeting, Minister Fouad highlighted efforts to develop the organization’s work, focusing on mobilizing resources to address critical environmental issues in the Red Sea region. Key topics included climate change, plastic pollution, and the need for sustainable development.

Fouad also discussed the challenges facing the organization, particularly the issue of limited funding. However, she reassured her Jordanian counterpart that efforts to increase financial support have been fruitful, with member states boosting their contributions to PERSGA.

The meeting also covered plans to improve PERSGA’s internal structure, including gradual staff increases to meet the organization’s growing needs. Minister Fouad emphasized the importance of diversifying funding sources to ensure the organization’s financial sustainability. She highlighted efforts to sign cooperation agreements and twinning contracts with international partners, aiming to finance programs that help protect the ecosystems of the Mediterranean and Red Sea. Building the capacity of all member states was also identified as a priority for the organization’s future success.

Jordanian Minister Al-Radaideh expressed his country’s strong commitment to PERSGA and its environmental goals. He reaffirmed Jordan’s dedication to building upon the organization’s achievements and working closely with Egypt in preparation for the upcoming meeting. Minister Al-Radaideh also extended an invitation for Minister Fouad to visit Jordan ahead of the Ministerial Council meeting, expressing his readiness to collaborate on key topics and strengthen the partnership between the two nations in preserving the region’s environmental health.

