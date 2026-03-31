Arab Finance: Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and Plug and Play Tech Center concluded the Aswan Bootcamp Series program, with participating startups securing investments estimated at EGP 200 million, as per an emailed press release.

The initiative supported 61 startups across Upper Egypt, reflecting efforts to expand Egypt’s technology ecosystem beyond Cairo and support a more geographically distributed innovation landscape.

The closing event was held at the Digital Egypt Innovation Hub (Creativa) in Aswan, bringing together officials and ecosystem stakeholders, including Amr Lashin, Governor of Aswan; Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA; Loay Saad El-Din Nasrat, Acting President of Aswan University; and Karima El Hakim, Partner Africa at Plug and Play Tech Center, alongside entrepreneurs and founders.

Launched in November 2024 by ITIDA in partnership with Plug and Play, and in collaboration with the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the program was designed to support around 60 technology startups through a series of specialized bootcamps.

During implementation, changes in international development cooperation led to the suspension of external funding.

Demand for the program—reflected in more than 150 applications from across Upper Egypt—and the completion of three phases prompted ITIDA to assume full funding responsibility, allowing the program to continue through to completion.

Delivered through a model combining technical training and mentorship from industry experts, the program supported startups from Aswan and neighboring governorates.

Several participating companies secured investments estimated at EGP 200 million, indicating investor interest in ventures from southern Egypt.

The closing event featured panel discussions on the relationship between technology, regulation, and entrepreneurship.

A session titled “Building Inclusive Financial Systems through Technology and Regulation” examined how digital tools and policy frameworks can support financial inclusion and startup growth.

Participating founders also presented their experiences, outlining challenges, milestones, and the development of their business models, offering insight into building startups outside major urban centers.

The event concluded with a discussion titled “Cairo Founders,” focusing on scaling strategies, market entry challenges, and access to investment.

The program is part of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s strategy to support entrepreneurship across Egypt’s governorates. Following the Aswan program, ITIDA plans to extend similar initiatives to the Nile Delta as part of efforts to broaden participation in the country’s technology sector.

Egypt’s startup ecosystem has recorded steady growth in recent years, supported by venture capital activity, a network of accelerators and innovation centers, and a young workforce with technical skills, contributing to its position as a regional hub for technology investment.