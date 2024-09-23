Arab finance: The Egyptian government has invested $300 billion in infrastructure development over the past decade, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib said.

This came during a roundtable meeting with several Egyptian and foreign officials to discuss key economic and investment matters.

During the meeting, the minister stressed the importance of maintaining infrastructure development efforts to achieve economic growth of at least 6% to 7%.

He highlighted that cooperation between the public and private sectors is crucial for achieving sustainable development, stressing the need to improve the investment landscape by enhancing transparency and ensuring clarity of economic policies.

He added that this could contribute to luring further investments, with a focus on renewable energy.

