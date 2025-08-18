Arab Finance: Industrial Engineering Company for Construction and Development (ICON) logged consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company amounting to EGP 355.188 million, according to the financial results.

The recorded net profits were lower by 31.64% year on year (YoY) than EGP 519.590 million.

Revenues from contracts jumped to EGP 3.389 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 2.794 billion a year earlier, while the earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 2.44 from EGP 3.57.

Meanwhile, ICON turned profitable at EGP 52.301 million at the end of June 2025, against standalone net losses after tax of EGP 11.115 million in H1 2024.

Non-consolidated revenues shrank to EGP 66.892 million from EGP 68.179 million.

