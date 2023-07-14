Egyptian Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Al-Sayed El-Quseir has met with the Hungarian Ambassador to Egypt Andras Kovacs to probe ways of bolstering cooperation in the agricultural sector between Egypt and Hungary, according to a statement on July 13th.

For his part, El-Quseir expressed the ministry’s keenness in supporting the Hungarian investors and businesses in Egypt, in addition to removing the hurdles that could be faced by them.

Egyptian agricultural exports to Hungary grew by 108% year on year (YoY) during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

In 2022, Egypt’s agricultural exports to Hungary surged by 124% YoY to €14 million.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).