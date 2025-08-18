Arab Finance: GB Corp recorded 59.6% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits after tax and minority interest at EGP 1.672 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus EGP 1.048 billion, the financial results showed.

Total sales revenues hit EGP 35.850 billion in H1 2025, an annual leap of 86.9% from EGP 19.181 billion.

Nader Ghabbour, CEO of GB Corp, commented: “The first half of 2025 was a period of significant progress for GB Corp as we delivered strong revenue and earnings growth, while advancing key strategic priorities across our Auto and Capital segments.”

He elaborated: “On the Auto side, we delivered robust year-on-year volume growth across Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, strengthened our market leadership at home, and expanded into the premium segment with the successful launch of Genesis.

“Our new CKD production plant in Sadat is progressing on schedule, with partial operations commencing this quarter and full operations expected by Q4 2025,” the CEO revealed.

