Arab Finance: Egypt Gas posted 24.79% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at EGP 209.182 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus EGP 167.619 million, as per the financial indicators.

The operating revenues increased to EGP 363 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 3.010 billion in H1 2024.

Earnings per share after tax and before dividends jumped to EGP 1.45 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 1.16 a year earlier.

