Arab Finance: Fitness Prime Health Clubs turned to net losses valued at EGP 647,703 in the first half (H1) of 2025, against net profits amounting to EGP 2.468 million in H1 2024, the financial results indicated.

Operating revenues hit EGP 98,189 at the end of June 2025, lower than EGP 16.454 million in the year-ago period.

The EGX-listed company works in establishing and operating health clubs, and a medical center specializing in physical therapy, obesity, thinness, and nutrition.

