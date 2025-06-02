Arab Finance: The Ministry of Finance announced the government’s intention to offer stakes in 11 state-owned companies during the upcoming fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 as part of its ongoing privatization program, according to the May 2025 financial report.

Among these companies are five affiliated with the Armed Forces’ National Service Projects Organization (NSPO).

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) is currently working on restructuring these companies to prepare them for listing on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) between 2025 and 2026.

Other companies included in the plan are the National Company for the Sale and Distribution of Petroleum Products (Wataniya), the National Company for Bottling Natural Water (Safi), Silo Foods, the as station operator Chillout, and the National Company for Roads Building and Development.

The report also highlighted a 35.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in private investments during the second quarter (Q2) of FY 2024/2025, representing 53.3% of total investments in Egypt.

Meanwhile, public investments declined by 25.7% YoY in the same period, reflecting the government’s strategy to shift economic leadership to the private sector.