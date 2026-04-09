Arab Finance: Prices of fertilizers and building materials in the local market maintained their stability on Wednesday, April 8th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

In the fertilizer sector, the price of a ton of ammonium sulfate rose by 1.2% to reach EGP 19,240.

Meanwhile, the price of ammonium nitrate fell by 0.5% to EGP 23,825 per ton.

Urea declined by 0.5% to EGP 24,484 per ton.

Regarding building materials, the price of a ton of gray cement decreased by 1.9% to EGP 4,084.

The investment-grade steel edged up by 0.4% to EGP 37,270 per ton.

Finally, Ezz Steel remained stable at EGP 39,134 per ton.