Arab Finance: Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment logged net profits after tax and non-controlling interest amounting to EGP 1.255 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual leap of 99.9% from EGP 628.771 million, the financial results showed.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.37 in H1 2025 from EGP 0.18 a year earlier, while the revenues hiked by 63.8% to EGP 3.765 billion from EGP 2.299 billion.

As for the standalone financial, the net profits after tax climbed to EGP 1.009 billion in the first six months of 2025 from EGP 592.414 million in H1 2024.

Operating revenues amounted to EGP 2.223 billion at the end of June 2025, an annual surge from EGP 1.518 billion. Non-consolidated basic and diluted EPS grew to EGP 0.30 from EGP 0.17.