The Egyptian government has extended the power cut plan until March 2024, given the lack of fuel supplied to production stations, officials at the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Resources told Asharq Business.

The government’s plan aims to boost natural gas exports within the coming months.

Daily power cuts will range between 600 and 800 megawatts (MWs) with a duration of 10 minutes across the country, the officials pointed out.

The Electricity Ministry’s current strategic reserves of fuel oil, excluding daily supplies from the Petroleum Ministry, amount to 150,000 tons, they noted.

The officials added that the Petroleum Ministry’s daily supplies of fuel oil ranges between 10,000 to 12,000 tons.

