The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has announced that between 600,000 and 700,000 electricity meters are currently available for distribution across the country.

NERC Vice Chairman, Dr. Musiliu Oseni, speaking at the 4th NESI Stakeholders’ Meeting in Abuja, urged distribution companies (DisCos) to speed up their rollout and improve public communication, noting that the government has already made the necessary investments to make the meters available.

He also called on the DisCos to take responsibility for ensuring that the meters reach customers without delay.

He said, “There are currently 600,000 to 700,000 meters available in the country. Utilities must improve publicity. The government has made the investment, so the DisCos need to step up.”

Oseni also spoke about the ongoing transition to State Electricity Regulatory Commissions, calling on DisCos to fully cooperate with the new regulators, saying no operator is above regulatory oversight.

Tribune Online reports that the rollout of prepaid meters aims to address the persistent issue of estimated billing affecting many Nigerian households. The available meters are expected to improve the metering rate, which stood at 55.01% as of August 2025, with 6.58 million metered customers out of 11.96 million active electricity customers.

NERC has also been working to accelerate the metering programme, recently approving N28 billion for DisCos to procure and install meters for unmetered customers.

