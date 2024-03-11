Egypt anticipates receiving around $5 to $6 billion in financing from the European Union (EU) over the coming period, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait told Asharq Business.

Maait noted that the anticipated financing package will be allocated for the private sector and the country’s general budget.

The minister announced earlier that Egypt is awaiting the World Bank’s announcement of $3 billion in financing next week as support for the state’s general budget.

