CAIRO-- The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has hosted the fourth round of high-level dialogue on migration with European Union (EU) to discuss strengthening the legal channels for migration.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement, on Wednesday, that the migration dialogue was held under chairmanship of the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for European Affairs, Ambassador Khaled Amara, and the Deputy Secretary General of EU, Ambassador Simon Mordeau The meeting was concerned with the migration file, and the ministries of education, technical education, international cooperation, solidarity, Social and Labor Committee, as well as the National Coordinating Committee to combat and Prevent Illegal Migration and Human Trafficking, statement added.

The statement stressed that the dialogue provided an opportunity for the Egyptian and European sides to conduct a realistic analysis of all issues related to the migration phenomenon by addressing the main elements affecting it In addition, both sides highlighted the developmental benefits of migration, analyzing as well as identifying root of irregular migration.

It added that the two sides discussed ways to combat illegal immigration, migrant smuggling, human trafficking, and the link between immigration and legal mobility by addressing the European Union Charter on Migration and Asylum and its implications for the rights of migrants, expected to enter into force in 2026.

Furthermore, the two sides broached protection, asylum, return, readmission and repatriation, integration, which are issues related to migration.

During the dialogue sessions, the Egyptian side emphasized that Egypt's stability and its development efforts are key to achieving stability and security for the EU and the entire region, especially in light of Egyptian efforts to prevent illegal immigration since September 2016.

The statement pointed out that Egypt hosts more than 10 million migrants and refugees.

According to the statement, the two sides agreed on vitality of attracting more European investments to Egypt and creating decent and suitable job opportunities for young people in their local situation.

The fourth round of dialogue comes in light of the historical development witnessed by Egypt and the EU this year after the two sides agreed to raise their cooperation relations to the level of a strategic and comprehensive partnership on March 17, 2024.(end) asm.hs

