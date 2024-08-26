The European Union (EU) will launch the Entry/Exit System (EES) on November 10, 2024. According to SchengenVisaInfo.com, the system will replace the current manual passport stamping and will register the traveller’s name, type of travel document, biometric data (their fingerprints and facial images), and the date and place of entry and exit from the EU.

The SchengenVisaInfo.com stats revealed 38,976 applications were submitted from Oman in 2023, compared to 45,081 during the 2020-22 period. Between 2014 and 2019, 220,706 applications were submitted from the Sultanate of Oman.

In addition to registering the entry and exit of travellers, the system will also record entry refusals. According to EU officials, 700 million people travelling to Europe would be affected every year.

The Entry/Exit System (EES) is an automated system that will register foreign travellers entering the territory of the EU for short stays, regardless of whether they are eligible for visa-free entry or not. The main aim of the system is modernise border management, prevent irregular migration to the bloc, and protect European citizens, among others.

The EES will also help identify over-stayers as well as those who attempt to enter the EU using forged documents. All foreigners will have to register into the system and the data of travellers will be stored in a safe database for three years. Travellers will not be required to undergo the registration process every time they enter and leave the bloc.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

