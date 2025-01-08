Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Hassan El-Khatib, recently met with the European Union’s Ambassador-designate to Egypt, Angelina Eichhorst, to explore opportunities for enhancing trade and investment cooperation between Egypt and the EU.

The discussion focused on strategies to develop economic relations, foster a more competitive business environment, and align mutual interests.

The meeting addressed several key areas, including improving trade competitiveness through policy alignment, encouraging innovation, and strengthening capacity-building initiatives. El-Khatib emphasized the need to reduce trade barriers and enhance the quality of products exchanged between both parties, which would ultimately improve market access opportunities.

He also stressed the importance of attracting more European investments into the Egyptian market, alongside creating a transparent, stable business environment. This includes boosting infrastructure and improving logistics services to facilitate trade and the movement of goods within and between regions.

Minister El-Khatib reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to advancing economic ties with the European Union across multiple sectors. He emphasized the need for exploring new opportunities for sustainable economic partnerships during this crucial phase of development.

In addition, the two sides agreed on the necessity of establishing a joint task force to monitor the implementation of initiatives and agreements, ensuring the successful realization of their shared objectives.

EU Ambassador-designate Eichhorst acknowledged the strategic partnership between Egypt and the EU, emphasizing the European Union’s desire to deepen trade and investment cooperation with Egypt. She confirmed that the EU is committed to fostering a more competitive and inclusive business environment that will benefit both EU and Egyptian businesses.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

