Egypt’s Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad and Hassan El-Khatib, the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, discussed climate investment plans to promote sustainability, according to an official statement.

In cooperation with the Green Climate Fund and within the framework of the National Climate Change Strategy 2050, the two ministers reviewed investment plans in the agriculture and irrigation sectors.

They also discussed investment opportunities in the fields of solid waste management, sustainable energy, and the bio-economy.

El-Khatib also highlighted that Egypt plans to establish an e-platform for environmental and climate investment to boost sustainable energy. The carbon market is expected to contribute to attracting new local and international investments, as companies will be able to issue and sell carbon emission reduction certificates.

In the same vein, the two ministers witnessed the signing of a cooperation protocol between the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC) and the Waste Management Regulatory Authority (WMRA).

The two entities will cooperate in applying the green label for plastic products to support and enhance the transition to a green economy.

The protocol was signed by Essam El-Naggar, Chairman of GOEIC, and Yasser Abdullah, Chairman of WMRA.

