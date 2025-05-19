Arab Finance: Egyptian Media Production City (EMPC) recorded an annual plunge of 45.87% in consolidated net profit during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, logging EGP 186.117 million from EGP 342.642 million in Q1 2024, according to the financial results.

The EGX-listed firm generated sales amounting to EGP 320.813 million in Q1 2025, up 17.37% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 273.332 million.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.87 at the end of March 2025 from EGP 1.61 in the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the standalone results, the net profits climbed by 22.86% to EGP 338.918 million from EGP 275.861 million, while sales surged by 11.94% to EGP 238.996 million from EGP 213.512 million.

Non-consolidated EPS stood at EGP 1.61 in Q1 2025, higher by 22.86% YoY than EGP 1.31.

