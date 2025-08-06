Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the parent of Elsewedy Electric grew by 3.1% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 8.694 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus EGP 8.435 billion, as per the financial results.

The revenues hit EGP 123.800 billion at the end of June 2025, up 20.6% YoY from EGP 102.626 billion.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 3.55 in H1 2025 from EGP 3.56 a year earlier.

Regarding the standalone business, the EGX-listed firm turned profitable at EGP 2.173 billion in H1 2025, against net losses valued at EGP 109.900 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated revenues plunged to EGP 499.425 million from EGP 3.608 billion.

Ahmed El Sewedy, CEO of Elsewedy Electric, commented: “In H1 2025, we achieved solid revenue growth of 20.6%, alongside a net profit margin of 7%, reflecting the strength of our diversified operations and disciplined execution.”

He added: “As previously highlighted, gross margins are gradually normalizing, in line with our expectations. Nonetheless, they remained resilient in the face of ongoing global challenges, underscoring the robustness of our business model and our ability to adapt to shifting market dynamics.”

