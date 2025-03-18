Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib reviewed ways to enhance investment and trade cooperation between Egypt and India during his participation in the India-Egypt Business Roundtable, as per a statement.

Organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the roundtable highlighted key opportunities offered by Egypt as a regional investment and manufacturing hub.

The meeting also addressed mechanisms to strengthen partnerships with key Indian companies across various sectors in light of new global trends.

El-Khatib stated that Egypt represents a pivotal investment gateway linking Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

He added that Egyptian-Indian cooperation is witnessing increasing momentum, calling on Indian firms to seize investment opportunities available in Egypt, particularly in the fields of manufacturing, technology, renewable energy, and logistics.

