Arab Finance: The Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries Company (EIPICO) posted 4.46% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits after tax attributable to the holding company in the first half (H1) of 2025, the financial statements showed.

EIPICO recorded net profits valued at EGP 764.500 million in H1 2025, compared to EGP 731.849 million in H1 2024.

Average earnings per share (EPS) edged down to EGP 5.23 in the first six months of 2025 from EGP 5.24 a year earlier, while the net sales hiked to EGP 4.610 billion from EGP 3.382 billion.

As for the standalone business, the company logged net profits after tax valued at EGP 606.543 million in H1 2025, an annual drop from EGP 770.385 million.

Non-consolidated revenues jumped to EGP 4.522 billion at the end of June 2025 from EGP 3.259 billion.

