Arab Finance: The ninth edition of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES) kicks off on Monday, March 30th, at 2:00 PM, in the presence of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Taking place at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo until April 1st, the energy conference hosts over 50,000 attendees, more than 500 exhibitors, and 2,200 delegates.

The three-day event serves as a hub for connecting global and regional energy suppliers, boosting collaborative action towards a sustainable energy future.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi previously noted that this year's edition will include 11 specialized programs and 40 sessions covering themes, including global energy, maritime operations, refining and petrochemicals, and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Held under the theme ‘Transforming energy through collaboration, action and realism’, EGYPES 2026 offers a platform for high-level dialogue on the partnerships, investments, and solutions required to strengthen energy systems in an increasingly complex global landscape.

It reinforces Egypt’s role in global energy dialogue, supporting cooperation, investment, and innovation across the region and beyond.