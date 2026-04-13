MUSCAT : The Ministry of Energy and Minerals has launched a new bidding round offering five oil and gas concession areas to local and international investors, as part of efforts to enhance resource utilisation and sustain sector growth.

The blocks — numbered 12, 16, 55, 42 and 45 — are spread across a wide geographical area and are understood to hold promising geological potential. The offering forms part of a broader strategy to unlock additional hydrocarbon resources while supporting economic diversification objectives under Oman Vision 2040.

The Ministry said the initiative reflects its continued commitment to fostering a transparent and competitive investment environment. By opening new acreage, it aims to attract high-quality investments, facilitate the deployment of advanced technologies and maximise in-country value across the energy sector.

A structured application process has been outlined, beginning with the review of available opportunities, followed by registration and submission of required documentation. Qualified bidders will then gain access to technical data before submitting proposals through a dedicated digital platform ahead of the closing deadline.

Registration for the tender has opened and will remain available until September 30, 2026. The Ministry noted that results will be announced after completing a comprehensive technical and financial evaluation of all submitted bids.

The latest round underscores the Ministry’s focus on strengthening partnerships with international energy companies while maintaining momentum in upstream exploration and production. It also reinforces Oman’s positioning as a stable and attractive destination for energy investment, with a policy framework centred on transparency, efficiency and long-term sustainability.

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