Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Wednesday’s trading session with a varied note after the EGX30 index climbed by 0.38% to 34,974.84 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, shed 0.15% to 3,452.53 points.

The EGX35-LV index edged up 0.11%, ending the session at 3,840.92 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index concluded the session higher by 0.20% at 1,0612.7 points and by 0.22% at 14,065.78 points, respectively.

The turnover amounted to EGP 3.198 billion through the exchange of 1.389 million shares in 95,002 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.494 trillion.

Retail investors controlled 79.79% of the total trading, while institutions represented 20.2%.

Arab and foreign traders equaled 5.78% and 4.07% of the trading transactions, respectively, whereas Egyptian investors took over 90.16%.

Arab and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 92.783 million and EGP 5.442 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were sellers with EGP 98.226 million.

