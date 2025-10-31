Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session with a varied performance. The EGX30 index rose by 0.10% to 38,267.8 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV went up by 0.39% to 4,334.98 points.

The EGX70 index closed the trading session higher by 0.05% at 12,085.6 points.

Meanwhile, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, went down by 0.02% to 3,925.64 points. The EGX100 declined by 0.04% to 15,908.54.

EGX’s turnover amounted to EGP 10.991 billion through the exchange of 1.637 billion shares over 116,992 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.769 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 64.69% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 24.5% and 10.81%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 42.37% of the total trading, while institutions controlled 57.62%.

Arab investors were buyers with EGP 4.846 billion. Egyptian and foreign traders were sellers with EGP 4.631 billion and EGP 214.526 million, respectively.