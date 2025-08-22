Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Thursday, with the EGX30 index down by 0.31% to 35,622.26 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, declined by 0.05% to 3,586.04 points.

On the other hand, the EGX35-LV climbed by 19.36% to 3,801.48 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session lower by 0.23% at 10,668.53 points and by 0.29% at 14,282.45, respectively.

The turnover hit EGP 3.543 billion through the exchange of 974.203 million shares over 99,973 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap totaled EGP 2.483 trillion.

The Egyptian investors equaled 91.31% of the trading transactions, while the foreign and Arab traders represented 4.95% and 3.75%, respectively.

Individuals controlled 78.88% of the total trading, while the institutions made up 21.11%.

Foreign and Arab investors were sellers with EGP 45.729 million and EGP 12.474 million, respectively, whereas the Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 58.203 million.