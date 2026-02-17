Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s trading session in the red zone after the EGX30 index declined by 1.56% to 51,493.53 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index fell by 2.72% to 5,368.05 points, while the EGX35-LV dropped by 0.89% to 5,245.06 points.

Likewise, the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index concluded the session lower by 1.38% at 12,882.96 points and by 1.26% at 17,975.93 points, respectively.

A total of 2.011 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 9.925 billion over 199,911 transactions, whereas the market cap hit EGP 3.337 trillion.

Egyptians took over 85.69% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 7.59% and 6.72%, respectively.

Individuals controlled 67.31% of the trading shares, while the institutions equaled the remaining 32.68%.

Foreign and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 441.351 million and EGP 13.030 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 454.381 million.