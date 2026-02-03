Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Monday’s with a varied performance, as the EGX30 index went down by 0.12% to 47,606.28 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also dropped by 0.22% to 4,930.02 points. Meanwhile, the EGX35-LV also climbed by 0.67% to 4,900.46 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.72% at 12,465.45 points and by 0.64% at 17,207.75 points, respectively.

The EGX’s turnover hit EGP 7.238 billion through the exchange of 1.938 billion shares over 144,845 transactions. The market cap reached EGP 3.168 trillion.

Arab and foreign investors accounted for 6.01% and 14.42%, respectively, whereas the Egyptians took over 79.55%.

Individuals dominated the trading with a 67.38% share, whereas the institutions represented 32.61%.

Egyptian and foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 107.879 million and EGP 63.359 million, respectively. The foreign traders were sellers with EGP 171.239 million.