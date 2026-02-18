Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) returned to the bull trend on Tuesday, as the EGX30 index climbed by 0.66% to 51,833.76 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index increased by 0.98% to 5,420.68 points. Likewise, the EGX35-LV grew by 1.29% to 5,312.66 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index finished the session higher by 0.87% at 12,994.7 points and by 0.88% at 18,133.68 points, respectively.

A total of 1.578 billion shares were traded at a value of EGP 7.905 billion over 165,334 transactions, whereas the market cap reached EGP 3.364 trillion.

Egyptians represented 86.43% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 8.06% and 5.51%, respectively.

Individuals dominated 70.44% of trading transactions, while institutions equaled 29.55%.

Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 32.152 million. Egyptian and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 14.701 million and EGP 17.450 million, respectively.