Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) Listing Committee approved the listing of MM Group for Industry and International Trade’s capital increase, as per a disclosure.

Accordingly, the company’s authorized capital will rise from EGP 1 billion to EGP 5 billion.

Meanwhile, the issued and paid-up capital will increase from EGP 936.584 million to EGP 1.170 billion. The increase of EGP 234.146 million will be carried out through the issuance of 377.655 million bonus shares at a nominal value of EGP 0.62 per share.

Shareholders will receive 0.2500000003 bonus shares for each ordinary share held prior to the increase, financed from dividends recorded in the financial statements as of December 13th, 2024.

Eligibility for the bonus shares distribution applies to shareholders holding the stock until the close of the trading session on Wednesday, September 17th, 2025.

The post-increase shares will be listed in the database with a reference price set, effective by the start of the trading session on Thursday, September 18th, 2025, bringing the company’s total listed shares to 1.888 billion.

Additionally, the committee approved amending the company’s purpose to include manufacturing and assembling passenger cars, transport vehicles of different sizes, and buses, along with engine overhauls, maintenance, installation, and repairs through specialized service centers.

