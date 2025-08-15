Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the owners of EFG Holding dropped by 22.91% to EGP 2 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025 from EGP 2.603 billion in H1 2024, the financial results showed.

Revenues fell to EGP 11.528 billion in H1 2025 form EGP 13.592 billion a year earlier, whereas the earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 1.37 from EGP 1.79.

As for the standalone business, the net profits increased to EGP 1.927 billion in the first six months of 2025 from EGP 879.747 million in H1 2024.

Non-consolidated EPS jumped to EGP 1.32 from EGP 0.60, while the total revenues soared to EGP 3.734 billion from EGP 2.393 billion.

Karim Awad, Group CEO of EFG Holding, commented: “EFG Holding’s first half of 2025 has been defined by meaningful milestones and strong momentum.”

“Foremost among these is Valu’s listing on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) in June, complemented by Amazon’s decision to exercise its Option Agreement with EFG Holding to acquire a direct stake in Valu,” Awad noted.

He added: “The period’s financial results highlight the standout performance of EFG Finance, driven by Valu and Bank NXT. Our Asset Management platform continues to expand, with assets under management growing, while the Investment Banking division closed transactions totaling more than $1 billion in the quarter.