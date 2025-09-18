Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) Listing Committee approved the listing of the Export Development Bank of Egypt's (EBank) capital increase, as per a disclosure.

The bank’s issued and paid-up capital will rise from EGP 9.896 billion to EGP 13.6 billion, marking an increase of EGP 3.703 billion.

The increase will be carried out through the issuance of 370.333 million bonus shares at a nominal value of EGP 10 per share.

Shareholders will receive 0.3741998378 bonus shares for each ordinary share held prior to the increase, financed from retained earnings and the balance of the year’s profits based on the shareholders’ share in the distribution account, according to the bank’s financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31st, 2024.

Eligibility for the bonus shares distribution applies to shareholders holding the stock until the close of the trading session on Wednesday, September 17th, 2025.

The post-increase shares will be listed in the database with a reference price set, effective by the start of the trading session on Thursday, September 18th, 2025, bringing the bank’s total listed shares to 1.36 billion.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).