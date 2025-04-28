Arab Finance: East Delta Flour Mills generated EGP 133.615 million in net profit after tax during the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, an annual growth of 33% from EGP 100.574 million, as per the unaudited financials.

The sales increased by 21% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 599.979 million as of March 31st, 2025, compared to EGP 497.200 million.

East Delta Flour Mills is engaged in the manufacture, processing, warehousing, packaging, import, export, and distribution of different types of grains, grain derivatives and substitutes. It also produces such products as bread and pasta.

