Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned fixed- and variable-rate treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a total value of EGP 47 billion on Monday, January 26th, according to the CBE’s official data.

The fixed T-bonds were offered over three tranches, with the first two-year term T-bonds valued at EGP 10 billion, the second worth EGP 20 billion and holds a three-year tenor, and the third worth EGP 15 billion carrying a five-year tenor.

The CBE also issued a variable-rate T-bond at EGP 2 billion, carrying a five-year tenor.

The Ministry of Finance authorizes the CBE to manage its offerings of T-bills and T-bonds denominated in EGP, with the proceeds of these offerings to be directed towards financing the items of the state’s general budget for the current fiscal year (FY).

