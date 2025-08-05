Arab Finance: Cairo National for Investment and Securities recorded 585.12% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at EGP 38.456 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, as per the financial results.

The generated earnings were compared with EGP 4.745 million in H1 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 1.92 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 0.28 a year earlier.

Total revenues hit EGP 10.711 million in the first six months of 2025, an annual increase from EGP 8.370 million.

As for the standalone business, the company’s net profits after tax increased to EGP 1.888 million in H1 2025 from EGP 690,307 in H1 2024, while the revenues climbed to EGP 4.214 million from EGP 3.199 million.