Arab Finance: Arabian Cement Company posted an annual leap of 305.54% in consolidated net profit after tax to EGP 1.405 billion during the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to EGP 346.575 million, according to the financial results.

Sales increased to EGP 5.499 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 3.945 billion in H1 2024, while the earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 3.69 from EGP 0.90.

Non-consolidated net profits hiked to EGP 1.394 billion from EGP 339.891 million, whereas the net sales grew to EGP 5.445 billion from EGP 3.881 billion.