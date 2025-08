Arab Finance: Arab Drug Company recorded a 217% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax, reaching EGP 223.158 million in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 from EGP 101.824 million, as per the financial results.

The sales reached EGP 1.118 billion in FY 2024/2025, marking a leap of 142% from EGP 785.522 million in FY 2023/2024.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased by 110% to EGP 16.24 in the 12-month period that ended on June 30th, 2025, compared to EGP 14.72 in the previous FY.