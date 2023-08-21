The Egyptian Ministry of Finance allocated EGP 761 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 to support the private funds and accounts across governorates, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait stated on August 20th.

This represents a 32% year-on-year (YoY) increase from EGP 506.5 million in Q1 of last FY.

The ministry aims to achieve job security and social stability for workers in private funds and accounts and their families amid the current economic challenges, Maait said.

