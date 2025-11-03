CI Capital Asset Management (CIAM) — Egypt’s largest asset manager and one of Forbes’ Top 40 asset managers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) — has announced the launch of the “Gold Misr” Fund, a Sharia-compliant gold investment fund that introduces a unique prize draw feature for investors.

A subsidiary of CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (CICH.CA), CIAM said the new fund represents a significant addition to its expanding portfolio of innovative investment products designed to meet the evolving needs of the Egyptian market.

The “Gold Misr” Fund offers investors a regulated and flexible saving and investment vehicle, allocating the majority of its assets to physical gold bullion of the highest purity (999.9, 24 carat) and compliant with Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) international standards. Oversight will be provided by a Sharia Supervisory Committee comprising leading scholars to ensure full adherence to Islamic finance principles.

In a first for the Egyptian market, the fund introduces periodic prize draws for investors, providing an additional layer of value beyond traditional gold investments. The company also confirmed that no subscription fees will be charged.

The subscription period opens today, Sunday 2 November 2025, and will remain open for up to two months. Investors can subscribe through CI Capital Fixed Income Brokerage, acting as the receiving entity. Additional distribution outlets will be announced following the close of the initial subscription period.

Amr Abol Enein, CEO and Managing Director of CI Capital Asset Management, said: “The launch of the ‘Gold Misr’ Fund reflects CIAM’s continued commitment to offering investors innovative solutions that diversify exposure across asset classes in line with global best practices, while maintaining the highest standards of governance and Sharia compliance. This fund allows investors to benefit from the structural demand for gold while providing an additional incentive through its prize feature. We are proud of our track record in delivering pioneering products and sustained performance for our clients.”

With over EGP 102bn in assets under management as of June 2025, CI Capital Asset Management remains Egypt’s largest asset manager, with a record of award-winning performance across multiple asset classes.

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (Ticker: CICH EY, CICH.CA) is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of non-bank financial and investment banking services. Headquartered in Cairo with offices in New York and Dubai, the Group serves a broad client base that includes institutions, corporates, SMEs, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. Banque Misr, one of Egypt and Africa’s largest and most established banks, is the majority shareholder of CI Capital Holding.